Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shooting woes in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray tallied 16 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and eight assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-118 win over the Pelicans.
After posting a 34-point double-double in Monday's loss to Chicago, Murray crashed back down to Earth on Wednesday. The 28-year-old point guard failed to reach the 20-point threshold for just the fifth time in 13 regular-season appearances. Still, he finished with eight assists and has dished out at least eight dimes in four of his last six appearances.
