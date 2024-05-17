Murray recorded 10 points (4-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-70 loss to Minnesota in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Murray has been the catalyst of the Nuggets offense this series, and he struggled massively Thursday, though to be fair, the entire team looked overmatched from start to finish. There's no doubt the offense runs through Nikola Jokic, but it's also not a secret that Denver tends to struggle heavily when Murray is not at his best, and that has been the case in each of the three losses the Nuggets have suffered in this series. Murray will aim to bounce back in Sunday's Game 7, as Denver needs him at his best to avoid a monumental upset and keep the title defense alive.