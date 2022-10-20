Murray chipped in 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 123-102 loss to the Jazz.

This was Murray's first game since the 2020-21 season, so the rust is to be expected, particularly from the scoring perspective since he needed 13 shots just to score 12 points while failing to contribute significantly in other categories. This shouldn't be a trend going forward, though, and the star point guard should only get better as the season progresses and as he gets more games under his belt.