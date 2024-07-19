Murray won't play in Friday's exhibition game against France due to rest purposes.
It doesn't appear that Murray has suffered any injury, as his absence from Friday's exhibition is described as a precaution. His next chance to suit up for the Canadian national team is against Puerto Rico on Sunday for another exhibition match.
