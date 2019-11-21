Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Six steals in win

Murray finished with 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine assists, six steals and a rebound in 33 minutes Wednesday against the Rockets.

Murray made up for an off shooting night with a career-night defensively, demonstrating his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. The fourth-year guard's taken another small step forward in his development, though he remains a streaky shooter and inconsistent passer. Through 13 games, Murray's providing excellent value as he's contributing 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes.