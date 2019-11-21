Play

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Six steals in win

Murray finished with 10 points (4-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), nine assists, six steals and a rebound in 33 minutes Wednesday against the Rockets.

Murray made up for an off shooting night with a career-night defensively, demonstrating his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. The fourth-year guard's taken another small step forward in his development, though he remains a streaky shooter and inconsistent passer. Through 13 games, Murray's providing excellent value as he's contributing 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.2 steals in 33.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories