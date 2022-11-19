Coach Mike Malone didn't include Murray (COVID-19 protocols) as a player who could return ahead of Sunday's game versus the Mavericks when discussing it in the postgame press conference Friday.
Murray appears headed for his second consecutive absence while working through the league's health and safety protocols, making Tuesday's game versus Detroit his next opportunity to take the floor. Bruce Brown replaced him in the starting lineup Friday and will presumably draw another start at point guard Sunday.
