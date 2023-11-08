Murray will likely be sidelined for the rest of November due to a right hamstring strain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As expected, Murray will miss an extended period due to a hamstring injury he sustained during Saturday's win over the Bulls. In Murray's absence, Reggie Jackson should be Denver's starting point guard, but the offense will presumably still run through Nikola Jokic. Julian Strawther, Christian Braun and Collin Gillespie are also candidates for increased bench roles until Murray returns.