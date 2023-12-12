Murray contributed 29 points (12-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 129-122 victory over Atlanta.

The Nuggets had to work harder than expected down the stretch to close out the win over the Hawks, and Murray played a prominent role in the victory -- he led the team in scoring and finished just one rebound shy of posting his third double-double of the campaign. The star point guard has endured a tough time due to several injuries and has logged just seven games since the start of November, but he's excellent when available. As long as he's healthy, he should play a prominent role on offense for the Nuggets operating as the second-best option behind Nikola Jokic.