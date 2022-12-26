Murray closed Sunday's 128-125 overtime victory over the Suns with 26 points (7-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes.

Murray wasn't very efficient from the field, but he still posted a strong fantasy line thanks to his contributions in other categories and the fact that he cleared the 20-point mark -- something he has now accomplished in three of his last four games. He's the team's second-best offensive option behind Nikola Jokic and has performed as such, averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in December. Those numbers are even better considering that Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury.