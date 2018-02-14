Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Solid effort despite chest injury
Murray (chest) accounted for 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 117-109 win over the Spurs.
Murray put in a the second-highest workload on the Nuggets despite coming into the contest with some chest discomfort, generating his 11th double-digit scoring effort over the last 12 games in the process. The second-year guard continues to provide consistent numbers in the categories of scoring, rebounds and assists, and Tuesday's production pushed his February averages to 16.8 points, 3.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds across six contests. Given his role as a primary ball handler and 30-point scoring upside, Murray is poised for a strong finish to his sophomore campaign following the All-Star break.
