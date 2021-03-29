Murray posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Sunday's 126-102 win over the Hawks.
The Nuggets followed a balanced game script Sunday, as every member of the starting five scored in double-digits. It's a credit to Murray's ability to facilitate an offensive engine that just acquired a shiny new piece in Aaron Gordon. The new-look lineup made a statement in the West with this convincing win over a much-improved Atlanta team, and the new addition will give Murray one more weapon to his arsenal of talent.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Reaches double-double Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 20 in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Pops for 23 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Propels Nuggets to overtime win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Collects season-high four steals•