Murray posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Sunday's 126-102 win over the Hawks.

The Nuggets followed a balanced game script Sunday, as every member of the starting five scored in double-digits. It's a credit to Murray's ability to facilitate an offensive engine that just acquired a shiny new piece in Aaron Gordon. The new-look lineup made a statement in the West with this convincing win over a much-improved Atlanta team, and the new addition will give Murray one more weapon to his arsenal of talent.