Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Spearheads efficient offensive showing
Murray scored 19 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds across 40 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.
Murray spearheaded an excellent offensive showing for his club, knocking down 80 percent of his attempts as he exceeded his season scoring average on just 10 shots from the field. He was atypically shut out from beyond the arc, but his seven dimes helped offset that from a fantasy perspective. Murray's enjoyed a terrific sophomore campaign and will look to help his team toward the postseason Monday against the Blazers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Team-high scoring total in key win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 27 points in important victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Drops 25 points in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 16 in Wednesday's blowout•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Continues struggles from the field•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....