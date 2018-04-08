Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Spearheads efficient offensive showing

Murray scored 19 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists and three rebounds across 40 minutes during Saturday's 134-115 win over the Clippers.

Murray spearheaded an excellent offensive showing for his club, knocking down 80 percent of his attempts as he exceeded his season scoring average on just 10 shots from the field. He was atypically shut out from beyond the arc, but his seven dimes helped offset that from a fantasy perspective. Murray's enjoyed a terrific sophomore campaign and will look to help his team toward the postseason Monday against the Blazers.