Murray (hamstring) is starting Thursday's preseason contest against the Bulls, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.
Murray also played through this injury Tuesday, so the Nuggets are obviously confident that it's very minor.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Expected to suit up Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Starting against Suns•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for preseason opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Limited with hamstring•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Shines in Game 3 win•