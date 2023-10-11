Murray (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Suns, Katy Winge of Altitude TV reports.
Murray was originally considered questionable after being limited at Monday's practice, but the Nuggets must feel pretty confident to throw him into an exhibition.
