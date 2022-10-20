Murray (hamstring) is in the starting lineup Wednesday versus Utah, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Murray will start his first game back since the 2020-21 season. The guard posted 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 48 starts during that campaign.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Facing minutes restriction Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Cleared for opener•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable for Friday•