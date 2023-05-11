Murray is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 versus the Suns due to a non-COVID illness.

Murray's late addition to the injury report is a bad sign of his availability Thursday, as he didn't participate in shootaround. The Nuggets will likely assess how the star guard is feeling in pre-game warmups and make a game-time decision. If Murray can't play, Bruce Brown, Christian Braun, and Reggie Jackson are candidates to receive increased minutes.