Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Stays hot in easy victory
Murray finished with 24 points (8-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 129-111 victory over the Raptors.
Murray continued his resurgence on Wednesday, piling in another 24 points. After a disastrous start to the season, he has been excellent over his last three games, averaging 23.4 points per game on 60 percent shooting. He has also hit multiple three-pointers, something his owners would have been hoping for when they drafted him. Tonight's line could have been much better, had the game not been over at three-quarter time. He will look to keep his hot shooting going when the Nuggets face Miami on Friday.
