Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Still bothered by quad injury

Murray appeared to still be bothered by a quad injury at Monday's shootaround, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.

Murray sustained a bruised thigh during Saturday's win over Golden State, but he was able to play through the ailment to finish with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes. The second-year guard did not show up on Sunday's injury report, though coach Mike Malone noted Monday that Murray was still noticeably impacted by the bruise. As of now, Murray appears to be on course to play Monday against Charlotte, but he'll likely be at less than 100 percent.