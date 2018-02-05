Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Still bothered by quad injury
Murray appeared to still be bothered by a quad injury at Monday's shootaround, Chris Dempsey of the Denver Post reports.
Murray sustained a bruised thigh during Saturday's win over Golden State, but he was able to play through the ailment to finish with 15 points, four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes. The second-year guard did not show up on Sunday's injury report, though coach Mike Malone noted Monday that Murray was still noticeably impacted by the bruise. As of now, Murray appears to be on course to play Monday against Charlotte, but he'll likely be at less than 100 percent.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Battles through injury scare Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Returns to game•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Suffers quad injury, probable•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team in scoring with 33 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 18 in loss to San Antonio•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Productive in return to first unit•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.