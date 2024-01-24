Murray registered 31 points (11-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers.

The 26-year-old point guard tied Nikola Jokic for the team scoring lead on the night as he scored 25 or more for the sixth time in 11 January contests. Murray's averaging 24.6 points, 7.1 assists, 4.1 boards and 2.2 threes on the month, with higher usage and shot volume accounting for his scoring surge rather than unsustainably high efficiency. It's possible Murray is finding another level to his game, putting a career-best campaign within reach.