Murray closed with 35 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 14-15 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 43 minutes during Monday's 128-125 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Nikola Jokic led the way with a 39-point triple-double, but Murray needed to come up big as well, as no other Nuggets player scored more than 13. The 28-year-old point guard has scored more than 30 points in four of the last eight games, averaging 28.3 points, 6.9 assists, 4.0 threes, 3.9 boards and 1.0 steals during that stretch while shooting a stellar 54.9 percent from the floor, 90.5 percent from the charity stripe and 57.1 percent from long distance.