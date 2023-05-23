Murray notched 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 43 minutes during Monday's 113-111 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Murray finished second on the team in scoring while ending as one of three Nuggets players with 20 or more points in the Game 4 victory Monday. Murray, who scored 15 of his points in the first half alone, has scored at least 25 points in five straight games including in every game of the Western Conference Finals.