Murray provided 23 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-105 victory over the 76ers.

Murray led all players in Saturday's contest in threes made while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and ending as one of three Nuggets with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Murray set a season high in threes made, now tallying least 20 points and seven assists in eight contests.