Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Strong line in return
Murray totaled 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in 32 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Murray was previously sidelined for six games due to an ankle injury, but he didn't exhibit much rust and notched a double-double in a 135-130 loss on the road. Following a successful return from injury, expect Murray to be ready to roll Friday against Philadelphia, although he may show up on the injury report as probable as a precaution.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...