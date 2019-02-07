Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Strong line in return

Murray totaled 19 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in 32 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Murray was previously sidelined for six games due to an ankle injury, but he didn't exhibit much rust and notched a double-double in a 135-130 loss on the road. Following a successful return from injury, expect Murray to be ready to roll Friday against Philadelphia, although he may show up on the injury report as probable as a precaution.