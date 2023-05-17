Murray had 31 points (12-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 victory over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Murray played 37 minutes despite coming into the game with an illness, scoring an efficient 31 points to go with four combined steals and blocks. While there was never really any chance he was going to miss such an important game, it was good to see him out there doing his thing without any limitations. Game 2 will be in Denver on Thursday and barring any setbacks, Murray should be raring to go for that one.