Murray racked up five points (1-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 36 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Murray delivered one of his worst performances of the season from an efficiency standpoint, missing all but one of his 14 shots and failing to provide the Nuggets with much-needed offense. The peripheral stats were decent for the star floor general, but there's no way to be efficient in fantasy with this kind of shooting performance. There's a chance this was just an off night for the star guard, who was averaging 28.6 points per game since the beginning of March before this contest.