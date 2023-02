Murray finished with eight points (3-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 112-94 loss to the Grizzlies.

Murray had a woeful performance from the field in this one and looked awful overall, failing to make an impact in a game where the Nuggets looked overmatched most of the time. This is probably nothing more than a bad game for the star point guard, though, who's averaging 24.5 points per game in four outings this month.