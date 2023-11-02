Murray ended Wednesday's 110-89 loss to the Timberwolves with 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes.

Murray and Nikola Jokic were the only two players who scored in double digits in this loss, as the Nuggets looked exhausted while seeing the end of their perfect start to the campaign. Despite the loss and the efficiency issues in this particular game, Murray is enjoying a solid start to the season. He should remain Denver's second-best player behind Jokic on most nights.