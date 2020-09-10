Murray scored 18 points (6-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 44 minutes during Wednesday's Game 4 loss against the Clippers.

Murray posted three straight games with at least 40 points in the first-round series against the Jazz, but he has crashed down to earth and hasn't reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five games. He is averaging 17.8 points per game (on 38.2 percent shooting from the field) against the Clippers after scoring 31.6 points per contests in the first-round series against the Jazz.