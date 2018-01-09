Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in Monday's loss

Murray generated 21 points (8-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes in Monday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.

Murray logged the most minutes of all the Nuggets, but he had trouble finding the net on a consistent basis. The second-year guard's 36.4 percent success rate from the field was his poorest since Dec. 22, snapping a seven-game streak of at least 40.0 percent shooting. Murray did post his best assists total of the last five games, bouncing back from being blanked altogether in that category against the Kings on Saturday. Factoring in Monday's line, the 20-year-old has managed a pair of 20-point efforts in his last three games and accomplished the feat in five of his last seven contests overall.