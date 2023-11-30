Murray closed with 16 points (4-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 134-124 win over the Rockets.

On the surface, Murray had a decent showing against Houston, especially when considering he hadn't stepped on the court since Nov. 4 due to a nagging hamstring injury that ruled him out for 11 straight games. He struggled with his shot, but other than that, he needs to get into a rhythm to get his numbers back to where they were prior to the injury. Before suffering the hamstring injury, Murray opened the campaign averaging 18.7 points, 8.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in his first six outings.