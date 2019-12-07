Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field

Murray had 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3PT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss at Boston.

Murray was only one of two Nuggets that scored in double digits, but he did shooting poorly from the field. That has become a trend in recent nights for the talented guard, as he is making just 43 percent of his shots while connecting on 32.7 percent of his threes over his last 10 games.