Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field
Murray had 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3PT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-95 loss at Boston.
Murray was only one of two Nuggets that scored in double digits, but he did shooting poorly from the field. That has become a trend in recent nights for the talented guard, as he is making just 43 percent of his shots while connecting on 32.7 percent of his threes over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...