Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles in blowout loss

Murray recorded just six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists and one rebound in 26 minutes during Friday's 130-104 loss to the Rockets.

Murray was terrible in a matchup with Chris Paul, James Harden, and the Rockets. He finished with only six points, his lowest total since recording seven points against the Mavericks on January 16. He had been rolling prior to this game and should bounce back when the Nuggets travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Saturday.