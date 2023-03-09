Murray recorded 11 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and six assists over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 loss to Chicago.

Murray's inefficiency caused him to score his fewest points since Feb. 25. However, fantasy managers shouldn't be worried as the star guard is still averaging 24.0 points, 7.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.8 minutes across his last 10 games. Murray is a top-tier contributor benefitting from playing alongside Nikola Jokic.