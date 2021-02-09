Murray scored 11 points (4-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and contributed four assists, three rebounds and one steal in Denver's 125-112 loss to Milwaukee on Monday.

After missing one game due to soreness in his right knee, Murray returned to the starting lineup and struggled mightily. Coming into Monday's game, the guard had made at least two threes in each of his last six games, but struggled from distance against Milwaukee. Look for Murray to get back on track Wednesday, against a Cleveland team that has an NBA worst 39.6 percent opponent three-point percentage.