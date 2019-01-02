Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles in Tuesday's win

Murray had eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 win over the Knicks.

Murray has been dealing with an ankle issue but was not listed on the injury report prior to this one. He remains fairly inconsistent, with two single-digit scoring efforts sandwiching 46 and 31-point explosions over the last four matchups, but the 21-year-old guard has broken out in a big way this season. Murray has improved with each passing month here in 2018-19, and though he has started January off with a dud, Thursday's matchup with the defensively dismal Kings represents a good opportunity for the former Wildcat to bounce back sooner rather than later.