Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles in Tuesday's win
Murray had eight points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-108 win over the Knicks.
Murray has been dealing with an ankle issue but was not listed on the injury report prior to this one. He remains fairly inconsistent, with two single-digit scoring efforts sandwiching 46 and 31-point explosions over the last four matchups, but the 21-year-old guard has broken out in a big way this season. Murray has improved with each passing month here in 2018-19, and though he has started January off with a dud, Thursday's matchup with the defensively dismal Kings represents a good opportunity for the former Wildcat to bounce back sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Playing through ankle issue•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Explodes for 46 points Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Good to go Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 31 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Forgettable shooting night•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...