Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles mightily in loss
Murray totaled 17 points (8-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six steals, and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 loss to the Spurs.
Murray couldn't get anything going on the offensive end Saturday but managed to salvage his line with an impressive six steals. The Nuggets are certainly not going to be happy with their effort and the fact they only lost by five points is encouraging. Murray will need to turn things around in a hurry, much like his teammates, if they are to level the series Tuesday.
