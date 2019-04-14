Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles mightily in loss

Murray totaled 17 points (8-24 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six steals, and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 loss to the Spurs.

Murray couldn't get anything going on the offensive end Saturday but managed to salvage his line with an impressive six steals. The Nuggets are certainly not going to be happy with their effort and the fact they only lost by five points is encouraging. Murray will need to turn things around in a hurry, much like his teammates, if they are to level the series Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...