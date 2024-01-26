Murray finished Thursday's 122-84 loss to the Knicks with nine points (3-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and seven assists over 30 minutes.

Murray certainly wasn't alone in his shooting struggles -- Denver shot 40.5 percent as a team, including 19.2 percent from three-point range -- but the point guard's poor line carries more weight given that he's Denver's second-most rostered player in fantasy. Murray did at least manage a team-leading seven assists, and he's notched exactly that many dimes in each of his past three contests. However, Thursday was the first time Murray finished with single-digit scoring since he recorded nine points against the Thunder on Dec. 29.