Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in defeat

Murray mustered just nine points (3-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and three assists across 28 minutes in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Murray put up a clunker of a shooting performance, leading to his lowest scoring output since Jan. 5. The 21-year-old also went without a rebound for only the second time all season, making it an atypically underwhelming night overall. To make matters worse, Murray and Nikola Jokic both left the bench during a first-quarter skirmish between Mason Plumlee and Utah's Derrick Favors, something that could put the former two players at risk of a suspension. According to T.J. McBride of MileHighSports.com, both Murray and Jokic didn't express concern about being unavailable for Friday's game against the Suns, but the status of both players bears watching ahead heading into the weekend.