Murray posted 19 points (8-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 overtime loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Although Murray's scoring total was better than his Game 3 result, the guard shot 38 percent from the floor and made only two-three pointers in seven attempts beyond the arc. Murray is averaging 25.3 points, 6.8 assists and 6.0 rebounds in the quarterfinals.