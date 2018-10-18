Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in season-opening victory

Murray managed seven points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Nuggets' 107-98 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

Murray scuffled badly with his shot, although Patrick Beverley's defense likely had something to do with that. The third-year guard was the only member of the starting five with a single-digit scoring total, and he couldn't really make it up to fantasy owners elsewhere on the stat sheet. Given that he drained a career-best 45.1 percent of his attempts last season, the rocky season-opening performance is just an outlier that he'll look to bounce back from versus the Suns on Saturday.