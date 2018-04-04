Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot in victory

Murray had 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 107-104 victory over the Pacers.

Murray struggled from the field but was able to add some peripheral stats to his tally. He continues to play a major role on the offensive end for the Nuggets and with Gary Harris (knee) set to miss some more time, he is going to see plenty of opportunities to get his shot going over the remaining four games of the season. Deploy him as usual.