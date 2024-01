Murray accumulated 19 points (7-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 win over the Wizards.

Murray regressed from a 35-point outing Friday against the Celtics when he shot 71.4 percent from the field. He finished Sunday's game with seven assists, one fewer than Nikola Jokic for most on the team. Murray is averaging 24.6 points on 51.8 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists over 33.2 minutes per game in January.