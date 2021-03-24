Murray scored 21 points (8-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic.

Murray entered the game on a strong stretch of scoring efficiently, but faced some struggles Tuesday. Even so, he topped 20 points for the third consecutive contest as he led the team with 21 shots from the field. Murray also recorded multiple steals for the third time in his last four games, and he is averaging a career-high 1.3 per contest on the season.