Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles with shot Saturday
Murray scored 16 points (5-18 FG, 1-8 3PT, 5-5 FT) to go with three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 101-94 loss to Memphis.
A game after sinking five three-pointers while shooting 9-of-17 from the field for 26 points, Murray struggled with his shot in Saturday's loss. From beyond the arc, the guard was 1-of-8, limiting him to 16 points. If it was not for a 5-of-5 performance from the free throw line, Murray's scoring numbers would have dipped even lower after shooting 27.8 percent from the field against Memphis. The 46.0 percent shooter will look to bounce back against Miami on Monday and build upon his career-best year of 16.4 points in his second season in the league.
