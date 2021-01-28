Murray scored 14 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four assists and one steal in Wednesday's win over the Heat.

Murray couldn't find his shot from the mid-range and was reliant mostly upon free throws and three-point shots to produce. His scoring ability shouldn't be an ongoing concern, as both his true shooting and effective field-goal percentage have been in line with his career norms through 17 games this season. While Murray hasn't made any leaps in his game, he has consistently produced points, assists and steals and should remain reliable in those areas for the remainder of the campaign.