Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggling with shot recently

Murray, who tallied 11 points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 87-78 win over the Grizzlies, is shooting just 30.0 percent (6-for-20) -- including 22.2 percent (2-for-9) from three-point range -- in his last two games.

The second-year guard has certainly taken a significant step forward in his sophomore campaign, but his shot remains a work in progress. In addition to his struggles over the last pair of contests, Murray had also posted just a 36.4 percent success rate three games ago against the Warriors, and had either hit or had fallen below that mark on four other occasions dating back to Dec. 15. The former Kentucky Wildcat has notably upped his numbers in the majority of categories over those of his rookie season, however, and he should see his fantasy stock progressively rise provided he retains a hold on the starting point guard job.