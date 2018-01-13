Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggling with shot recently
Murray, who tallied 11 points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 87-78 win over the Grizzlies, is shooting just 30.0 percent (6-for-20) -- including 22.2 percent (2-for-9) from three-point range -- in his last two games.
The second-year guard has certainly taken a significant step forward in his sophomore campaign, but his shot remains a work in progress. In addition to his struggles over the last pair of contests, Murray had also posted just a 36.4 percent success rate three games ago against the Warriors, and had either hit or had fallen below that mark on four other occasions dating back to Dec. 15. The former Kentucky Wildcat has notably upped his numbers in the majority of categories over those of his rookie season, however, and he should see his fantasy stock progressively rise provided he retains a hold on the starting point guard job.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Struggles from field in Monday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads first unit in scoring during loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts team-high scoring total in victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores game-high 30 points•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...