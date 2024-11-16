Murray produced 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Friday's 101-94 loss to New Orleans.

Murray struggled with his shot and needed 16 field goal attempts to score 16 points -- certainly not the kind of output the Nuggets were hoping for with Nikola Jokic (personal) sidelined. Murray has been struggling this season, and aside from missing time with a concussion, the star floor general has struggled with efficiency. Through eight outings in 2024-25, Murray is averaging 17.9 points per game but shooting just 39.8 percent from the floor and 31.9 percent from deep.