Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Suffers apparent head injury Wednesday

Murray exited Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter after getting hit on the head, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Murray apparently took a knee to his head midway through the fourth quarter. After staying down for a little, he exited the game holding his head and ultimately did not return. While he didn't end up going to the locker room, Murray was seen going through tests on the sidelined with Denver's trainer. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers; there should be an update on his status once he's further evaluated in the coming days.