Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Suffers apparent head injury Wednesday
Murray exited Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter after getting hit on the head, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Murray apparently took a knee to his head midway through the fourth quarter. After staying down for a little, he exited the game holding his head and ultimately did not return. While he didn't end up going to the locker room, Murray was seen going through tests on the sidelined with Denver's trainer. Tentatively consider him questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers; there should be an update on his status once he's further evaluated in the coming days.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Quiet in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Key turnover in Tuesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 19 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Racks up solid line in Team World win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 26 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Will play Thursday vs. Bucks•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...