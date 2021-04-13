Murray finished with 17 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 116-107 loss to the Warriors.

Murray returned after a four-game absence and came through with a very solid fantasy line. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury to his left knee in the final seconds of the game. While the severity of the injury has not yet been disclosed, the fact it was a non-contact injury does not bode well for his immediate playing future. If worst fears are realized, there is a chance Murray could miss the remainder of the season. Of course, this is just speculation at this point and so GMs will likely want to wait for confirmation before making any moves. In the event he misses a significant period of time, both Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo would be likely to shift up the pecking order.