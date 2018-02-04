Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Suffers quad injury, probable
Murray was removed from Saturday's game after sustaining a quadriceps contusion, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
The Nuggets are saying Murray is probable to return. He was replaced by Emmanuel Mudiay.
More News
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Leads team in scoring with 33 points in win•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 18 in loss to San Antonio•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Productive in return to first unit•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Set to rejoin top unit Monday•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Scores 15 points despite demotion•
-
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Not in starting lineup Saturday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.